Menez happy in Milan

Jeremy Menez has no desire to leave Milan, despite rumours linking the Frenchman with a move away from the embattled Serie A side.

Liverpool have emerged a possible suitor for Menez, who has scored 16 goals in 33 league matches this term.

But the French forward affirmed his commitment to Milan, who languish in 11th position with two Serie A fixtures remaining.

"I am happy here at Milan," Menez told the club's official television channel.

"The relationship with my team-mates is brilliant, we have a great group, it's just a shame about the results.

"On a personal level, I think that I've had a good season, but of course I could have done better and I hope that I can do more next season.

"You can always improve in a lot of areas, I feel very happy here, even if I've heard things that I do not like, but that's a part of football.

"I will try to give even more come next season.

"We have to end the season well for the club, the fans and for us. Then we will go on our holidays and we have to come back with a different mentality."