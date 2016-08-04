Menez undergoes surgery on severed ear

Jeremy Menez has undergone surgery after losing part of his right ear on his Bordeaux debut.

Menez, who joined from AC Milan on Monday, was accidentally stepped on by Lorient's Didier Ndong during the pre-season friendly after falling to the ground under a challenge.

The forward was subsequently taken to hospital where he underwent a procedure under local anaesthetic to "sew up" the affected ear.

Ndong was remorseful following the gruesome incident, apologising to Menez via a Lorient statement.

"I offer my apologies to Jeremy Menez and Girondins de Bordeaux following a totally unintentional play which had unfortunate consequences for the Bordeaux striker," the 22-year-old said.

"I give him my full support for the coming days and hope to see him very quickly on the pitches of Ligue 1."

A Bordeaux statement read: "A daily update will be made with the surgeon in the coming days.

"The downtime of Jeremy Menez will be dependent on the healing. We wish our player a speedy recovery and we hope to see him on the pitch soon."