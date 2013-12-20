Messi blasts official over new contract claim

Messi, winner of the Ballon d'Or for the past four years, is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old Argentinian signed a five-year contract in February, but is allegedly not the highest earner after Neymar joined in the close-season.

Stories emanating from Spain had suggested that Messi wanted a new deal, but the player has completely refuted those claims.

And he also blasted vice-president Javier Faus, who publicly questioned whether he deserved a new deal earlier this month.

"Mr Faus is a person who knows nothing about football and wants to run the club like a business, and it is not," Messi told Catalan radio station Rac1.

"Barcelona is one of the biggest teams in the world and should be represented by the best leaders also.

"And also I remind him that neither I nor anyone around me never ordered any increase or renewal and he knows that very well.

"I'm thinking about my recovery and not thinking about anything else. I am trying to reach the maximum possible level physically."