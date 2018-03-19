Messi desperate for World Cup success

Argentina star Lionel Messi dreams of winning the 2018 World Cup and warned his international team-mates it could be their last chance.

A senior trophy with the national team is all that is missing from Messi's incredible career, which has included a record five Ballon d'Or crowns.

Since Messi made his debut in 2005, Argentina have been three-time Copa America runners-up and also lost the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil.

The 30-year-old Barcelona star is desperate to go one better in Russia, with his team having been beaten by Germany in extra time in Rio de Janeiro four years ago.

"We feel that, if we won't win the World Cup in Russia, the only way will be to give up the national team," Messi told La Cornisa on Sunday.

"I dream of winning the trophy in Russia. My wish is to live something similar to Brazil 2014.

"You can do everything OK and fail, like Argentina in Brazil."

Largely thanks to Messi, Argentina are considered a chance of success in Russia, where they face Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.