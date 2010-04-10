Mexican keeper tests positive for steroids

The 34-year-old Ortiz tested positive on March 6 for the banned anabolic steroids oxymetholone and masteron, according to tests carried out by Cuba's Institute of Sports Medicine where the Femexfut sent the samples.

"I don't want to let myself get depressed... this is something that stains your curriculum (but) it's not a drug, it was something (with which) to feel better and help my body," Ortiz told reporters.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook