Michael O’Connor cuts short Ross County stint and returns to Ireland

Michael O’Connor has left Ross County to return to Ireland.

The 22-year-old striker has made only one appearance for the Staggies since signing from League of Ireland side Waterford in September on a two-year deal.

The former Shamrock Rovers and Linfield player was a late substitute in the 4-1 Betfred Cup win over Elgin City in November.

County released a statement which read: “Ross County Football Club can today confirm that Michael O’Connor has resigned from his position at the Global Energy Stadium to return home to Ireland.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish Michael all the best for the future.

“The club will be making no further comment on this matter.”