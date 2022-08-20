Mick Beale believes results will improve for QPR as their struggles continue

Mick Beale insists he is confident results will improve despite a poor start to his reign as QPR boss.

Rangers’ 1-1 draw with Rotherham at Loftus Road means they have taken just one point from two home matches this week – and have won just one of their five Championship matches this season.

Coming after the midweek home defeat by Blackpool, the result against the Millers was another disappointment and they were again guilty of missing chances.

Beale said: “It was a game of missed opportunities. It’s been a tough week for us in terms of results because we’ve missed big opportunities.

“To take one point out of six, I feel frustrated but I feel sorry for the players because I think their efforts deserved more.

“We’re close to something clicking. But there’s obviously a bit of frustration in my voice and in the air.

“We got in some fantastic areas, our keeper’s not had a save to make, but we’ve drawn 1-1.

“We missed four massive chances to go in front and then go on and kill the game. We haven’t taken them and we’re sat here with a point.

“I’m aware it’s one win in five, but the performances deserve a lot more in my opinion.”

Chris Willock’s gradual return from a hamstring tear he suffered in March is at least a boost for Rangers, who have missed him badly.

Willock equalised after Chiedozie Ogbene’s opener – his second goal in as many appearances for Beale’s side this season.

The former Arsenal man exchanged passes with Ilias Chair and held off two challenges before firing past Millers keeper Viktor Johansson at the Swede’s near post.

Beale has been without other players, such as midfielder Luke Amos and summer signing Taylor Richards.

“As we get them back I’m expecting us to go on a run of results. I’d like us to get stronger as the season goes on,” said Beale.

“We’ll keep moving forward. But I’m feeling a bit deflated because I think we gave a lot to the game and created big opportunities.”

Rotherham boss Paul Warne admitted he was happy to leave west London with a point.

The visitors had to absorb pressure in the second half, with Johansson making a number of saves and R’s youngster Sinclair Armstrong missing a late chance.

“I thought QPR were the better team and obviously they will be more disappointed not to take the three points,” said Warne.

“We had pockets of the game when I thought we were really good, we caused them some problems, and on another day we might have got a second goal.

“The lads left everything out on the pitch to get a draw. I think their determination is the winning factor that got them a draw.

“QPR have got some very good players and we were always worried about quick one-twos around the edge of the box.

“But we also thought that when we won the ball then if we were quick enough we’d get in, and we did that – on numerous occasions in the first half.

“On another day we might have won and on another day we might have took a crack. So I’m pretty pleased with a point.”