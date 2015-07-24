Mikel plans to see out Chelsea contract

John Obi Mikel intends to see out the remainder of his Chelsea contract, quashing rumours he is set to leave the Premier League champions.

Nigeria international Mikel is the second-longest-serving member of Chelsea's first team and is entering his 10th season at Stamford Bridge.

However, with Nemanja Matic preferred by Jose Mourinho in a defensive midfield role, Mikel made just six league starts last term.

That has led to speculation the 28-year-old could leave the London club, with Super Lig side Fenerbahce among those linked with his signature.

Mikel is keen to stay and fight for his place, though, telling Chelsea's official website: "I want to stay and the manager wants me to stay.

"I've got two years here and I'm happy. I like to be somewhere where I have developed friends and family. It's like my family here and every day I come to work it is like coming in to see my family.

"I know all the players and all the staff so it's going to be a hard place to leave when my contract runs out but let's see what happens. I want to see out my two years."