Milan a great side, warns Mancini

Inter coach Roberto Mancini has warned that Milan are on their way to becoming a force to be reckoned with in Serie A once more ahead of Sunday's derby.

Both Inter and Milan have fallen off the pace in Serie A in recent seasons, with Juventus dominating, yet Mancini believes they are on their way back again.

"I think Milan are a great side. Almost all of their players are internationals and they have two dangerous players up front in Luiz Adriano and Carlos Bacca," he said.

"They have a number of players who can change the game. Both Inter and Milan are growing again and I think we’ll both return to the top soon. We want to do 100 per cent to make our fans happy."

However, Mancini insisted that Sunday's derby will not have any direct effect on Inter's Scudetto chances this campaign.

"Winning the derby would give us more enthusiasm and would enable us to build on our early season wins," he added.

"But it wouldn't change a thing in regard to the table because it's only our third match of the season.

"We're convinced we can have a good season regardless of the result Sunday."