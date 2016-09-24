Milito: Inter are no one-man team

Former Inter star Diego Milito has dismissed the notion that they are overly reliant on striker Mauro Icardi.

The club captain has been in exceptional form in the early part of the season, scoring six goals in five Serie A appearances to help his side to 10 points from their first five games.

Icardi scored both goals in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Empoli, while he netted the equaliser before setting up Ivan Perisic for the winner in the crucial 2-1 victory over Juventus.

Indeed, the Argentina international has been involved in more goals - seven - than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this term, but Milito has denied that Inter are a one-man team.

4 - Mauro Icardi is the only player able to score in four different games in the Serie A 2016-17. Basic. September 22, 2016

"The Juventus win has definitely given us a big lift," Milito, who claimed the treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010, told Inter Channel. "We needed a performance like that and I'm pleased that the team are becoming more consistent.

"Icardi finishes off Inter's moves but they're by no means a one-man team, there are some quality players in the side. [Ever] Banega is a leader on the pitch, he's a great player with real ability.

"I hope Inter can finish as high as possible, although we must remember that they're a new team with a new coach."

Inter, who are two points behind league leaders Juve, host Bologna on Sunday.