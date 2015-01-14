Milligan hails Australia's goalscoring depth

Heading into the tournament, Cahill had scored eight of Australia's 12 goals during Ange Postecoglou's time as coach.

But after scoring the hosts' opening goal against Kuwait in Melbourne on Saturday, Cahill has not hit the back of the net again, with seven team-mates getting on the scoresheet for Australia.

Massimo Luongo, Mile Jedinak and James Troisi scored in Australia's 4-1 win over Kuwait, while on Tuesday, Matt McKay, Robbie Kruse, Milligan and Tomi Juric produced the goods in a 4-0 triumph over Oman.

Milligan insists, however, that Cahill remains the centre-piece of the Postecoglou's attacking structure.

"Obviously it's very pleasing but in saying that we play Timmy as a nine [lead striker] and he's up front and I think that no matter what team you are in you want your number nine scoring goals," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"Timmy has been fantastic for the past 10-15 years and continues to do so but any help that the midfield can give to him is obviously very pleasing and it is reflection of how we have been playing."

One such scorer was McKay, who swept home the opening goal against Oman following an assist from Trent Sainsbury.

“It was great albeit it was from a few yards out but the performance last night was good and the goals came from a whole lot of different goal-scorers, which was great for the side," the Brisbane Roar midfielder said.

"We copped quite a bit of slack from our results in the friendlies leading into this tournament and I think the boss has been vindicated in how he approached that.

"We've got plenty of depth and every one of the 23 players in the squad if called on to play can do a great job."

Tuesday's win means Australia have already qualified for the Asian Cup quarter-finals but Milligan is confident Postecoglou's side will not take it easy in their final Group A fixture against South Korea in Brisbane on Saturday.

"We've played two games now and had two good results, but I dare say come Saturday, we're going to be heading out onto the park for another win," Milligan said.

"We want to make sure as we did last night and we want be improving for Saturday against what is a very good side."