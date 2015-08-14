'Miraculous' Anita fit to play Swansea

Newcastle United midfielder Vurnon Anita has undergone a "miraculous recovery" after being passed fit to play against Swansea City.

Anita was stretchered off in Newcastle's Premier League opener against Southampton after falling heavily on his back but the Dutchman proved his fitness by training on Wednesday.

Newcastle assistant coach Paul Simpson initially joked about Anita's recuperation before confirming there had been genuine concern at St James' Park that the 26-year-old midfielder would have to miss Saturday's trip to Wales.

"He's had a little bit of grief about that because it's been a proper miraculous recovery," Simpson told nufcTV.

"Stretchered off on Sunday, and fit to train on Wednesday.

"It was a real concern at the time because he took a really heavy, awkward landing in his fall. I'm going to have to give credit to the medical team – they've laid their magic hands on him and he's made a really good recovery.

"He joined in training – hopefully there'll be no reaction from that, and we'll have a clean bill of health going into the Swansea fixture."

Up until being substituted in the 68th minute against Southampton, Anita had been one of Newcastle's better players alongside Jack Colback in defensive midfield, as Steve McClaren's side earned a 2-2 draw.