Mitroglou out to seize Benfica chance

Kostas Mitroglou is targeting a Primeira Liga defence as well as a good run in the UEFA Champions League after arriving at Benfica on a season-long loan.

The Greece international completed his move from Championship side Fulham on Thursday, having spent last term on loan at former club Olympiacos.

With the 27-year-old spending another season away from Craven Cottage, Mitroglou is eager to make the most of his chance with the Portuguese champions.

"It's a great club. I really enjoyed when I played here two years ago [for Olympiacos]," he told the club's official website.

"The fans are amazing, the show with the eagle - this was all on my mind. I know Benfica are the best team in Portugal and did not think twice when the opportunity arose. I knew immediately that was where I wanted to go.

"It is very important for me to play in the Champions League and be a national champion. And as I said, it is the largest team in Portugal. It is a challenge for me and I'm happy about it.

"Benfica are champions and we have to try to get far in the Champions League and Europe. I'm not nervous, of course it is difficult because it is a big club, but we should not be scared. "