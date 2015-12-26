Mixed emotions for Bilic after Villa draw

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic believes Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Aston Villa was a fair result, but feels they should have done better after going 1-0 up before the break.

Aaron Cresswell gifted the Hammers the lead in the 45th minute with a sublime finish, but Bilic's men eventually had to settle for a point following Jordan Ayew's equaliser from the spot.

The draw - West Ham's fifth in succession - means Bilic's side have now gone eight league games without a win, and the Croatian was disappointed not to hold on having gone in front.

"It's mixed emotions for us. When you are leading 1-0 at half-time against a team which is fighting for their lives and nervous, you expect to win the game," he said.

"They scored a penalty and then got the momentum so it was a fair point.

"With the injuries and everything that happened we showed good character. We got a point away from home which is good. Hopefully we will have a few players back very soon."

Referee Mike Dean awarded Villa a penalty after a duel between Angelo Ogbonna and Rudy Gestede, much to the frustration of Bilic, who feels West Ham should have been given a free-kick instead.

Bilic also felt his side perhaps deserved a spot-kick of their own when Ashley Westwood seemed to handle the ball late on.

"I am not happy with that of course. From my point of view I saw Gestede was pulling Ogbonna's shirt. With that it gained him an advantage and he got in front of Angelo. For me it was a foul," Bilic added.

"He gave a penalty, but if he gave that he should have given a penalty for one of the handballs for us."