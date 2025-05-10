Watch Bournemouth v Aston Villa online: Live streams, TV channel, kick-off as both sides hunt European football

Watch Bournemouth v Aston Villa as two Europe-seeking sides meet in a clash that could be make or break for their respective ambitions, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Bournemouth v Aston Villa key information • Date Saturday, May 10 • Kick-off time: 5.30pm BST / 12.30am ET • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | NBC, Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Aston Villa find themselves in 7th in the Premier League, two spots shy of the top-five that will secure Champions League football again next season, but only three points shy.

Forest are just above Villa in sixth on 61 points, and then it's Chelsea and Newcastle, who play each other on Sunday, on 63 points, with Man City 3rd on 64 points. A win would keep Villa in the hunt in the crowded race, but defeat would surely leave them with an impossible task from the final two games.

As for Bournemouth, Andoni Iraola's side have slipped recently and find themselves in 8th, one place behind Villa but some seven points back. Nevertheless, Europe is still on the radar for the Cherries, as a 7th place finish could yet secure Europa League football if Man City win the FA Cup final.

A home victory would therefore really have the visitors sweating.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Villa against Bournemouth online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch Bournemouth v Villa in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Bournemouth v Aston Villa on TV on Sky Sports Main Event today.

Coverage starts at 5pm ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment. You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six month.

Watch Bournemouth v Aston Villa in the US

In the US, you can watch Bournemouth v Aston Villa on NBC and Peacock today.

NBC viewers on cable are treated to Premier League soccer on Saturday lunchtime, with a live stream for Bournemouth Villa available on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

Peacock subscriptions cost just $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a whole year. With that you get live streams for roughly half of all Premier League games live each week.

Watch Bournemouth v Aston Villa streams globally

Can I watch Bournemouth v Aston Villa in Canada? Bournemouth v Aston Villa is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Bournemouth v Aston Villa in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth v Aston Villa on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Bournemouth v Aston Villa in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Bournemouth v Aston Villa on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.

Watch Bournemouth v Aston Villa from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Bournemouth v Aston Villa is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

