Mixed emotions for Robben after Brazil win

Beaten on penalties against Argentina in the semi-finals, Louis van Gaal's men were subsequently tasked with facing hosts Brazil in Saturday's third-place play-off.

The Netherlands rose to the challenge as goals from Robin van Persie, Daley Blind and Georginio Wijnaldum piled further misery on Luiz Felipe Scolari's men following their 7-1 last-four loss to Germany.

And Robben was pleased to end the tenure of Van Gaal, who will next week take up his new role as Manchester United manager, on a high.

He told NOS: "It's a nice finish, but the disappointment of not reaching the final is still the main feeling.

"This wasn't easy, to re-charge, we suffered quite a blow losing the semi and had played 120 minutes twice

"I am repeating myself, but I am proud, compliments. It's such a joy to work with this team.

"All the reactions I've heard, all the positive things coming out the Netherlands, you just want to end on a positive note."

Wijnaldum echoed his team-mate's sentiments, adding: "We battled real hard this tournament and we wanted to end it on a high."