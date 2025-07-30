Quiz! Can you name every stadium in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two for 2025/26?

There are some unique venues in England's top four leagues

The English domestic season kicks into full swing this weekend with games in League One and League Two.

It means groundhoppers and day-trippers alike can get back to their hobby: traversing the many football stadiums up and down the country.

And what better way to celebrate the return here at FourFourTwo than seeing how many of those venues you can name?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you name the biggest Premier League signing every summer since 2000?

We’re asking for the stadium names of every club from League Two all the way to the Premier League, which is 92 venues in total.

That’s a fair few football hotspots to get, so we’ve given you 20 minutes to complete the task.

Stuck on that one elusive ground? Don’t worry, you can simply log in to Kwizly, and they’ll be on hand to provide you with a hint.

Don’t forget to comment your scores below and share this quiz with your matchday mates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Handpicked quizzes we know you’ll love

Named all the grounds in England’s top four leagues? Why not try something a little harder: tell us the club these 100 players DIDN’T play for.

Still basking in the glory of the Lionesses’ Euro 2025 success? We’ve got just the thing to celebrate: name every English player to start in a Euros final.

If you want more stadia trivia, look no further than our quiz that asks you to name every football stadium in Europe with a capacity over 40,000.

Or for those that want something completely different: try the latest iteration of our FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword.