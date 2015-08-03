MLS Review: Fire stun Dallas as goals dry up

David Accam continued his scoring spree, as Chicago Fire stunned FC Dallas 2-0 to rise off the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

After Saturday's eight matches in MLS saw an average of 4.88 goals per game, Sunday's two fixtures averaged just 1.0, with Accam scoring the first of the day, just three minutes into the Fire's home encounter against Dallas.

The Texan visitors had won five straight games in MLS and had not lost in six, but they were behind in the fourth minute when Accam beat Dan Kennedy at his near post.

After holding up the ball, Accam played a one-two with Jason Johnson and then burst into the box, before sliding his shot under Kennedy from an acute angle.

It was Accam's fifth goal in eight league games, with Shaun Maloney scoring for the second straight match - converting from the spot with five minutes remaining after Dallas midfielder Kellyn Acosta tripped Kennedy Igboananike in the box.

Chicago had only won once in their past nine MLS fixtures but were well worth their three points at Toyota Park, with Johnson hitting the post in the second half, while Frank Yallop's home side finished the match with five shots on target to just one from Dallas.

Fire substitute Matt Watson made it more difficult for Yallop's men when he was sent off in the 79th minute for a dreadful two-footed tackle on Rolando Escobar but Maloney's 85th-minute penalty secured victory for Chicago.

The win took Chicago above Philadelphia Union into ninth on goal difference in the East.

In the other match, San Jose Earthquakes ended their seven-game losing streak in all competitions with a 0-0 draw at home to Portland Timbers.

Both coaches would have at least been happy to see their sides claim clean sheets, as the Timbers and the Earthquakes entered the contest having conceded eight and 10 goals, respectively, in their past three matches.