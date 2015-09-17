MLS Review: Lampard scores first NYC goal, Revs go top in East

Frank Lampard scored his first goal for New York City, who upstaged Toronto FC 2-0 in MLS on Wednesday.

Lampard had struggled to live up to the hype prior to kick-off at Yankees Stadium, hampered by injury and failing to score a goal in four appearances for the expansion franchise.

But the former England international finally gave New York City fans something to cheer about, scuffing a shot into the bottom corner of the net after 20 minutes.

Patrick Mullins was also on target, putting the game to bed with 13 minutes remaining as New York City snapped a three-game losing streak.

New York City are eighth in the 10-team Eastern Conference on 21 points, two adrift of Montreal Impact, who occupy the sixth and final play-off spot.

The Impact earned a 1-1 draw at San Jose Earthquakes, despite playing the final 40 minutes with 10 men.

Hosts San Jose led 1-0 and held a numerical advantage - thanks to Chris Wondolowski's 35th-minute opener and Ambroise Oyongo's red card for a lunging tackle five minutes into the second half.

But the Impact hit back through Kyle Bekker, who beat goalkeeper David Bingham at the near post just past the hour-mark.

New England Revolution, meanwhile, leapfrogged New York Red Bulls atop the East after claiming a 2-1 home victory.

The Revs and Red Bulls exchanged goals inside the opening six minutes at Gillette Stadium via Diego Fagundez and Mike Grella, however the hosts had the final say as Kelyn Rowe volleyed home the winner.

Not only did the Revs extend their winning streak to six matches, but they replaced the Red Bulls at the summit by one point, though the latter have two games in hand.