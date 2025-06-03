Ranked! Top 5 Lionel Messi goals with Inter Miami
Taking a look at Lionel Messi's best finishes, two years into his U.S. stint
Lionel Messi has in a blink of an eye spent almost two years of his legendary career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.
Naturally, there has been no shortage of dazzling goals from him, with Messi wowing crowds both in the United States and Canada since arriving in MLS back in July 2023.
The Argentine superstar has been about as good as advertised for the project that David Beckham helps run, scoring goals in droves while helping make Inter Miami the most high-profile team in North America right now. As we near almost two full years of Messi in MLS, let's take a look back at his Top five Inter Miami goals to date…
5. Precise Rip vs Philadelphia Union — Aug. 15, 2023
Messi, for the umpteenth time, made the extraordinary look ordinary.
He collected a pass in the middle third, pushed forward on the dribble, and from distance picked out the bottom right corner with surgeon-like precision to give Inter Miami the winner in the 4-1 Leagues Cup semi-finals affair.
4. Screamer vs Sporting Kansas City — April 13, 2024
A gem for a record crowd.
Messi dazzled the 72,610 fans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City by uncorking a long-distance bomb that soared into the top right corner, helping pace Inter Miami to a 3-2 road victory in the regular season showdown.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
3. Perfect Free Kick vs FC Dallas — Aug. 6. 2023
A 'Top Bins' special in a critical moment, Messi sensationally saved Inter Miami from defeat in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.
He bent a dramatic free kick into the top right corner with apparent ease to complete a comeback effort that saw the South Florida side play to a 4-4 draw before prevailing on penalties.
2. Curling Solo Effort vs Nashville SC — Aug. 19, 2023
Finals are often tight and tense affairs, but Messi used his individual brilliance to help Inter Miami claim the Leagues Cup crown.
A ball popped out to the World Cup winner just outside the 18-yard box, and he proceeded to evade tight marking with his trademark elusiveness before curling a shot to the left Upper 90 in the 1-1 draw that ended in an epic penalty shootout win.
1. Unforgettable Free Kick vs Cruz Azul — July 21, 2023
A scene out of a movie.
Messi's debut with Inter Miami will forever be remembered because of how it ended: the superstar delivering a stirring stoppage-time winner off a free kick after entering the Leagues Cup group stage match as a substitute.
The delightful goal can still give you goosebumps.
Franco Panizo is a seasoned bilingual futbol journalist based in Miami with almost two decades of experience covering the Beautiful Game at all levels, including the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Copa America.
He is one of the original core reporters covering Lionel Messi and David Beckham at Inter Miami from on the ground in South Florida, creating the independent Miami Total Futbol YouTube channel and podcast back in 2020.
Franco is fluent in Spanish, and previously worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel newspaper and DAZN. His work has also been featured at the Miami Herald, ESPN, the Athletic, and more.