Mngqithi: You need soldiers like Mvala

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi heaped praise on midfielder Mothobi Mvala for his stellar performance so far this season.

Mvala joined the Brazilians from Highlands Park and made his debut during their 1-1 draw against Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in December las year.

The 26-year-old has been in great form for the Tshwane giants and has already bagged three goals in his first four appearances of the 2020-21 season.

He also found the back of the net during Sundowns 3-1 victory over Jwaneng Galaxy in the Caf Champions League on Tuesday afternoon in Pretoria.

However, Mngqithi believes Mvala can further develop his talent at the club and insists that he can play an important role in their quest to claim their second continental title.

'He is a very good boy. He has been working silently behind the scenes and we are all excited with what we are getting from him, but we believe he can still do more than he is doing,' said Mngqithi after the match.

'We are still working hard on his attacking play, technical build-up from the back and body position, and all those elements that will make him not easily pressed or maybe being a pressing trigger to the opponents.

'But there are a lot of positives that we are gathering from him and we hope to make him a better player with time because physically he gives anything that you want.

'He has a fight with him. He is a good player for the Champions League. I am sure you can see. That's the reason we brought him here in the first place because we knew in the fight in Africa you need soldiers, and he is one of those.'