Mohsni faces lengthy SFA ban

Bilel Mohsni faces the prospect of a lengthy ban after being charged with three counts of "excessive misconduct by committing sending-off offences of violent conduct" by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) in Rangers' defeat to Motherwell on Sunday.

The Tunisian defender sparked a brawl at Fir Park when he punched and kicked opposition striker Lee Erwin, who pushed Mohsni in the back for appearing to refuse to shake his hand after the game - which Motherwell won 3-0 to secure a 6-1 aggregate victory and their Scottish Premier League status in the relegation play-off.

Mohsni received a minimum four-match ban, but the SFA have also issued a notice of complaint in addition to that suspension and could increase his punishment.

Motherwell duo Craig Moore and Lionel Ainsworth have accepted two-match bans for violent conduct having been involved in separate incidents with Mohsni during the fracas.

Rangers manager Stuart McCall stated after the match that Mohsni, who is out of contract at Ibrox, will not return to the club next season, while police also confirmed that they were investigating the incident.