Monaco need to work harder, says Jardim

After 12 matches, Monaco are already 10 points behind leaders Marseille after a stuttering start under the Portuguese head coach.

A four-game unbeaten spell has helped their situation, however a midweek defeat to Benfica in the UEFA Champions League has raised concerns with Jardim.

They face Saint-Etienne in the league this weekend and the 40-year-old expects to see more effort from his players to get back to winning ways.

"It was a tough match against Benfica," he admitted at a media conference on Friday. "The difference was on efficiency, this is our current problem.

"The team needs to work to be more effective.

"Saint-Etienne are a very strong team that plays with a great atmosphere at home.

"My attackers have different qualities that offer me several solutions in every game. Our goal is to make a good game and win."

Jardim is sweating on the fitness of Yannick Ferreira Carrasco after the midfielder suffered an ankle injury in training on Friday, but he is definitely without Dimitar Berbatov for the trip to Saint-Etienne due to a groin strain.