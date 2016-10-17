Monaco not taking CSKA threat lightly - Jardim
Monaco travel to play CSKA Moscow, who sit bottom of Group E, with Leonardo Jardim expecting his side to be tested to the limit.
Leonardo Jardim insists Monaco are not taking the threat of CSKA Moscow lightly as they prepare to play in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Group E leaders Monaco travel to Russia with hosts CKSA sitting bottom of the pile on only one point, but head coach Jardim does not think there is a significant gulf in class.
CSKA are without Roman Eremenko and the injured Alan Dzagoev, although the Ligue 1 side are also missing key players - injured trio Radamel Falcao, Nabil Dirar and Almamy Toure.
Jardim's men can move six points clear of CSKA with a victory, but that is not something the visitors are taking for granted.
"The loss of Roman Eremenko and Alan Dzagoev is of course a blow for CSKA, but as far as I know, they have a good team and their head coach will find some alternatives," Jardim said at his pre-match media conference.
"They are the champions of Russia with many Russian internationals. They managed to finish above Zenit St Petersburg, who we know are a very good team.
"We are expecting a very difficult match against a quality team.
"Two months ago during the draw, everyone said we had been drawn in an even group. I see now that this is definitely the case and every match has been close so far. This group is balanced, with four quality teams.
"We are expecting a tough game and expect that CSKA will play aggressively but also in a dynamic way.
"We will do everything to win the three points and give a good image of Monaco in Russia. We have only had two days to prepare but I am sure we will do that."
