Monaco not taking CSKA threat lightly - Jardim

Leonardo Jardim insists Monaco are not taking the threat of CSKA Moscow lightly as they prepare to play in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Group E leaders Monaco travel to Russia with hosts CKSA sitting bottom of the pile on only one point, but head coach Jardim does not think there is a significant gulf in class.

CSKA are without Roman Eremenko and the injured Alan Dzagoev, although the Ligue 1 side are also missing key players - injured trio Radamel Falcao, Nabil Dirar and Almamy Toure.

Jardim's men can move six points clear of CSKA with a victory, but that is not something the visitors are taking for granted.

"The loss of Roman Eremenko and Alan Dzagoev is of course a blow for CSKA, but as far as I know, they have a good team and their head coach will find some alternatives," Jardim said at his pre-match media conference.

"They are the champions of Russia with many Russian internationals. They managed to finish above Zenit St Petersburg, who we know are a very good team.

"We are expecting a very difficult match against a quality team.

"Two months ago during the draw, everyone said we had been drawn in an even group. I see now that this is definitely the case and every match has been close so far. This group is balanced, with four quality teams.

"We are expecting a tough game and expect that CSKA will play aggressively but also in a dynamic way.

"We will do everything to win the three points and give a good image of Monaco in Russia. We have only had two days to prepare but I am sure we will do that."