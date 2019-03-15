Monchengladbach held at home by Freiburg

Champions League hopefuls Borussia Monchengladbach were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Freiburg.

Both the goals came early, with Alassane Plea cancelling out Vincenzo Grifo’s opener, while the point was at least enough to take Monchengladbach into third in the Bundesliga above Leipzig ahead of the weekend’s games.

The visitors took the lead in the 10th minute, Grifo finishing off Pascal Stenzel’s cross, but Plea equalised from close range just six minutes later in a lively start to the game.

Monchengladbach pushed hard for a second, with Jonas Hofmann, Nico Elvedi and Denis Zakaria all having efforts on goal, but it was Freiburg who finished the half the stronger.

Grifo forced Yann Sommer into a save before Nils Petersen headed wide from a good position.

The hosts were back on the attack after the break and Hofmann was denied by Alexander Schwolow while Thorgan Hazard’s long-range shot flew just over the bar, but they could not find a winner.