Monk hits out at international break

Swansea City manager Garry Monk has blasted the upcoming international break, labelling the fixtures as "farcical".

The under pressure boss has won just one of his last nine matches, resulting in his job security being put under the spotlight with Swansea dropping to 14th in the Premier League.

Swansea host struggling AFC Bournemouth when domestic football resumes next week and Monk is furious he will be without 10 key players due to international commitments.

"This international break is a bit farcical," Monk said.

"For me this break is pointless, a bit ridiculous to be honest. It's just a money-making scheme for the national FAs. It's not really beneficial to any of the players and if anything it disrupts the club teams.

"You would be better off putting a friendly nearer to the tournament next summer. But that's out of my hands.

"I know there are the play-offs, but common sense would be for nobody else to play international football this week.

"When you are this far from a tournament, I don't think any international manager is going to get much out of a friendly in terms of tactics or working on things because anything can happen in the next seven or eight months.

"I understand breaks when they are meaningful games, but these breaks are hard to take."

Monk officially took over from Michael Laudrup at the Liberty Stadium in May 2014 and led the south-Wales outfit to their highest-ever Premier League points tally last season.