Montella: AC Milan controlled Chelsea

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella insists his side controlled their match against Chelsea despite falling to a 3-1 defeat in the International Champions Cup.

Two goals from Oscar inside the final 20 minutes proved decisive in Minnesota on Wednesday after Giacomo Bonaventura had levelled Bertrand Traore's opener.

Milan have now lost consecutive matches against English opposition following Liverpool's 2-0 victory in their California meeting on Sunday.

Montella, though, feels his players deserved much more against Antonio Conte's men in a performance he felt was the strongest of their entire pre-season.

"It was the best game in our pre-season against an opponent of a great level," the former Fiorentina and Sampdoria head coach told reporters.

"We controlled the game and we had many chances, I counted four or five clear ones in which we could have scored again.

"I'm really pleased with the performance. It's a shame about the score, but the disappointment will soon be gone, while the performance remains. I say this with great conviction.

"We created very much and held ourselves well on the pitch. For 70 minutes I saw no difference between the two teams, in fact I liked Milan better.

"Don't forget we were facing an excellent team and a great coach who knows how to get into the head of his players.

"He has a great group – in the second half they fielded Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante, Juan Cuadrado, Branislav Ivanovic, Oscar, Michy Batshuayi – but we are developing and I feel satisfied."