Montella bemoans AC Milan's indiscipline

AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella was left frustrated after his side were reduced to nine men in their 4-2 Serie A defeat to Napoli.

Superb strikes from M'Baye Niang and Suso had seen Milan haul themselves level shortly after the interval at Stadio San Paolo, with Napoli – who had boss Maurizio Sarri sent to the stands for his persistent protesting to officials – having taken a two-goal first-half lead through Arkadiusz Milik's double.

However, the hosts upped the pressure late on, Jose Callejon nudging them back in front before both Juraj Kucka and Niang saw red.

Former Real Madrid winger then Callejon added a fourth in stoppage time and Montella says his side, who beat Torino 3-2 last week, can have no excuses.

He said to Sky Italia: "We gifted two red cards. I will not accept continual protests against the referee.

"It was complicated when we went down to 10 men, with nine it became a mountain to climb.

"I'm happy with the performance, but also let down. After a performance like that, you cannot go home with no points.

"In the first 20 minutes we were clearly superior to Napoli, but lost confidence after their goal. After the break we reacted like a great team.

"The goal now is to bring the team to play well for the full 90 minutes – we are lacking a bit of balance."