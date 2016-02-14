Montreal trades Eric Miller to Colorado Rapids

Eric Miller is headed to Colorado.

The third-year defender was traded by the Montreal Impact to the Rapids on Sunday in a deal that sees the Impact gain general allocation money and Colorado's natural first round pick in the 2018 MLS draft.

“Eric is a rising young player in our league and with the U.S. national team program,” Rapids technical director Paul Bravo said in a statement. “He will bring added quality and competition to our backline. We are delighted to welcome him to the club.”

Miller, 23, was drafted fifth overall by the Impact in the 2014 draft. He amassed over 2100 minutes with Montreal in two seasons, mostly as a right back. His departure from the Impact helped make room for incoming midfielder Harry Shipp, the club said.

“This trade allowed us to make another move on Saturday," Impact technical director Adam Braz said. "We were also able to acquire a first round draft pick in 2018 which is always a valuable asset to have.”