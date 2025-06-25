Manchester United interested in midfielder Leeds United recently rejected: report

Manchester United are expected to be busy customers between now and the end of the window

Manchester United are reported to have shown an interest in a midfielder who was recently rejected by Leeds United.

The Red Devils, who have already signed former Wolves man Matheus Cunha this summer, are still putting the finishing touches on a move for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, with plenty more exits expected at Old Trafford.

Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof top the free agents bill, with the futures of Altay Bayindir, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and others all still to be resolved in the coming months.

Manchester United want 25-year-old midfielder who was REJECTED by Leeds United

With Manchester United's midfield options at present looking a little sparse, finding the correct characteristics in a player to suit his system will be key to Amorim's success. Like any new manager, the 40-year-old needs time, but with pressure like no other, hitting the ground running next season will be key to the Red Devils hopes.

Exits are needed across the board; a squad that finished 15th and that lost 18 games will not please INEOS, but it seems for now, at least, Amorim will be given some wiggle room to help shape his squad for the future.

Reports from TuttoAtalanta suggest Manchester United are just one of a few clubs interested in signing Krasnodar’s Eduard Spertsyan. The 25-year-old is also liked by PSG, Brentford, and Ajax, with the Dutch side favourites to land his signature this year.

Leeds United are also mentioned, but it is now thought the Whites have cooled their interest in him and are set to explore other targets. Spertsyan scored 11 goals last season in the Russian Premier League, as his Krasnodar side pipped Zenit St Petersburg to the title by just one point.

The 25-year-old also has 34 caps for the Armenian national team and is valued by Transfermarkt at just €25m (£21.3m). It is thought his current side would hold out for a fee close to his estimation.

Set to enter the final year of his contract this summer, Spertsyan has made it clear he would like to test himself elsewhere when asked the question back in May. “We’ll see if I play again for Krasnodar," he began. "It’s no secret that I want to try myself in Europe. I kept my promise — now it’s time for Europe,”

In FourFourTwo's view, Spertsyan looks to present good value given his international pedigree, and the fact that he is only 25 suggests there is plenty more to come from him.

It is a testament to the Red Devils' vast scouting network that he is being tipped with a move to the Premier League, given the high-profile names that are usually linked with Manchester United this time of year.