Morata: Man City win proves Juve remain one of Europe's best

Juventus' victory over Manchester City in the Champions League has reminded the continent they should be rated alongside Europe's best teams, according to Alvaro Morata.

The former Real Madrid striker scored a dramatic curling winner with nine minutes remaining as the Italian champions came from behind to defeat the Premier League side 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

The win provides welcome relief for Massimiliano Allegri and his players after a disastrous start to the new Serie A season, which has seen them fail to pick up a win from the opening three games.

Morata, 22, insisted the slow start to the campaign was natural after there was such a high turnover of players in the close-season but is confident the club remain one of the teams to beat in the tournament.

"We just need to get used to playing together - that is perfectly normal after so many changes at the club," he said to Mediaset after the match.

"That is the reason why we have made a slow start but we can build on this result now. This is a great starting point for Juve.

"The most important thing is we won and reminded people that when we play together as we know we can, we are among the best in Europe.

"It is a very important victory for us. I worked hard to help out the defence throughout the game and was fortunate enough to score a goal too."

Juventus will look for their first win of the league season when they travel to face Genoa on Sunday.