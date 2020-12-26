Morton-Inverness postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Morton’s Scottish Championship clash with Inverness has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Cappielow clash would have been a meeting between third and sixth in the Championship, with Morton two points behind second-placed Dunfermline.

On Saturday, Morton said on their official website: “Following a pitch inspection this morning, today’s match against Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been postponed.

“An alternative date for the fixture has yet to be arranged.”