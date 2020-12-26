Morton-Inverness postponed due to waterlogged pitch
By PA Staff
Morton’s Scottish Championship clash with Inverness has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
The Cappielow clash would have been a meeting between third and sixth in the Championship, with Morton two points behind second-placed Dunfermline.
On Saturday, Morton said on their official website: “Following a pitch inspection this morning, today’s match against Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been postponed.
“An alternative date for the fixture has yet to be arranged.”
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.