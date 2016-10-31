Moses loving new Chelsea role

Victor Moses is loving life at Chelsea again after being converted into a wing-back under Antonio Conte.

The Nigeria international joined Chelsea from Wigan in 2012, but failed to live up to the high expectations at Stamford Bridge as a winger.

He has been shipped out on loan to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United over the course of the past three seasons, but was given a chance to prove his worth again following the arrival of Conte as the club's new manager.

Moses, 25, has impressed with a number of fine performances down the right and he is delighted with his new role.

"I'm feeling happy, I'm feeling excited and right now I'm looking forward to every game," Moses told Chelsea's official website.

"I have not played there before but I have just got to listen to what the manager asks me to do in that position, and the way he wants me to do it.

"Every game we play I just want to keep on improving. The more games you play, the more experience you get in that position. I'm really relishing it at the moment and enjoying it.

"It's very important to understand your team-mates. I have got Cesar Azpilicueta there, the spare right-back, who is behind me, and he communicates with me and really helps me out to make sure I am in the right position.

"It's very good to link up with Pedro or Willian, too. They know when it's time for me to go or when not to go. We speak to each other and we look at each other's movement to make sure we are doing the right thing on the pitch.

"Defensively we all work as a unit in training and every day in training the manager is on top of us to make sure we are solid. He's also very helpful on the touchline. He talks to you to make sure you're in the right position."