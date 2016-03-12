Moshiri pledges transfer funds for Everton

New Everton major investor Farhad Moshiri has vowed to back manager Roberto Martinez in the transfer market in the off-season.

The Iranian billionaire bought a 49.9 per cent stake in Everton two weeks ago and has spoken out on his plans for his new investment for the first time with a written statement, which will appear in the club's match program for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea.

The match will also be the first Moshiri attends in person since claiming his stake in the club.

Moshiri has pledged to give Martinez the required funds to secure new talent and keep the players he has, while also looking into new options for the club's stadium.

"I know a lot of you want to know what my plans are. There is much to be done and things for me to learn," the statement reads.

"But I can confirm that I have committed to providing additional funds for transfers and retaining our key players to ensure that we have a strong ore to build on for the future.

"We will also be looking at the best options in relation to our stadium. Goodison Park has served the club extremely well but we need to make sure the club has a suitable stage to perform on in the future. We will review the best options and how to finance."

Previously, the club operated on a shoestring budget, with former manager David Moyes performing minor miracles to keep them in the top half of the table and fighting for European football.

Since his departure for Manchester United for an ill-fated stint, Everton failed to make the top 10 last season and languish in the bottom half of the table again this campaign under Martinez.

However, that could all change should the club get the financial backing in the transfer market that Moshiri has promised.