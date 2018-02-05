Moss 'misguided' in TV question during Liverpool-Tottenham clash

Referee Jon Moss admits he was "misguided" to ask for television footage while awarding Tottenham a penalty at Liverpool, but Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has backed his ultimate decision.

A thrilling 2-2 draw featured a pair of contentious penalties in the final 10 minutes of the game, Harry Kane missing after he was adjudged to have been fouled by Loris Karius, before the England striker made amends in the 95th minute after Erik Lamela was felled by Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk accused the Spurs duo of diving after the game, while Jurgen Klopp also vented frustration at the officiating and suggested the officials apologised to him at full-time for getting the first decision wrong, with the Reds believing there should have been an offside flag during the build-up to Kane going down under Karius' challenge.

In a lengthy delay, Moss appeared to ask fourth official Martin Atkinson, "Have we got anything from the TV?". Officials are not permitted to use television footage to review decisions in games where a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is not in use.

PGMOL has insisted that there was no wrongdoing in making the decision, affirming it to be the correct one.

A statement read: "[Moss] asked a question to his fourth official Martin Atkinson and acknowledges that referencing 'TV' was misguided. Atkinson did not reply to the question and so had no involvement in the decision.

"Having properly reflected on the questions asked, Jon knew that a Liverpool player, now identified as [Dejan] Lovren, had played the ball and that no offside offence had occurred. He then awarded the penalty.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Atkinson did not view a television monitor and did not relay any information to the on-field officials."

Backing Moss, PGMOL added: "In real time this was a difficult series of decisions which the match officials judged correctly in recognising that Kane was not offside, as Lovren had deliberately played the ball, and he was fouled for the award of the penalty kick."