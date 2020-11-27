Motaung: This is an important journey for us

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has reiterated the historical importance of their upcoming Caf Champions League clash against PWD Bamenda in Cameroon.

The Soweto giant will begin their Champions League campaign with a trip to Cameroon when they take on Bamenda at the Omnisports Stadium in Limbe on Sunday.

This will be Amakhosi's sixth campaign in the African continental competition when they kick start their campaign in the first leg of the preliminary round with their first trip to Cameroon.

Amakhosi will have a training session in Limbe on Friday afternoon on one of the grounds surrounding the stadium before having another training session on the main pitch on Saturday afternoon as they look to get a feel of match like conditions in the picturesque town.

'This is an important journey for us. It’s our first time playing in Cameroon,' Motaung told his club's official website.

'It happens in our 50th anniversary milestone. And it happens when Cameroon is preparing to host the Africa Cup of Nations. So, we are going out there to fly the South African flag with pride.

'I wish the team a safe journey and victory on Sunday.'