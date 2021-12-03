Motherwell midfielder Sean Goss feels he is well placed to kick on his career

Motherwell midfielder Sean Goss feels he is in the best place to finally kick on his career.

The 26-year-old has played nine games since joining Motherwell in August and feels he is developing his game already.

Goss started his career with Manchester United before signing for QPR in January 2017 but only played seven times for the west London club.

Following loan spells with Rangers and St Johnstone, Goss spent two years with Shrewsbury and is keen to push his career on at Fir Park.

“I came up after the season started and then missed a few weeks but since being back fit I am starting to feel better every week, enjoying my football, and hopefully I can keep improving on my performances,” the midfielder said ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership game against Hibernian.

“That was one of the main attractions coming up here, getting regular games and building on what I have had in the past. I feel like the manager and the staff have been really good with me to get the best out of me, and I still have a lot to show.”

Manager Graham Alexander has utilised the left-sided player on the flank of his three-man midfield.

“It’s a bit of a new role for me, I have normally played in the middle of a three, a bit deeper, but I am enjoying the challenge and the more games I play the more I will understand the role,” Goss said.

Alexander has also given Goss and the rest of the Motherwell squad clear ideas on what is expected in terms of work rate.

“You have to have that other side of the game to you,” Goss said. “It’s something, when I was younger, maybe I didn’t have. It’s something I have been working on a lot and the manager is really good at drilling that side of the game into us and I think it has helped massively.

“I have been trying to work hard in the gym as well because I feel injuries have held me back. I am hoping to stay fit and kick on from there. I feel like I should have played a lot more for my age.

“The more games I play the more comfortable I am feeling. We have shown as a team as well what we can do and we just need to keep that consistency.”