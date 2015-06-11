Mourinho banned from driving

Jose Mourinho has been handed a six-month driving ban after pleading guilty to speeding.

The Chelsea manager was caught doing 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A3 in Esher, Surrey, close to the club's training ground at Cobham.

Mourinho pleaded guilty to the charge at Staines magistrates' court, and was banned and fined, having already accrued nine points on his licence.

The Portuguese was fined £750, with extra court costs and surcharges on top of that sanction.