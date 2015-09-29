Mourinho bemoans set-piece weakness as Porto down Chelsea

Jose Mourinho lamented Chelsea's set-piece failings as defensive frailties lay at the heart of his team's latest setback at Porto.

A magnificent free-kick from William on the stroke of half-time in the Group G encounter at the Estadio do Dragao levelled matters after Andre Andre put the hosts ahead.

But, as in Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Newcastle United, some slack marking from a corner allowed Porto captain Maicon to net decisively in the 52nd minute.

Danilo almost punished Chelsea further when he headed a similar chance against the post during the closing stages and Mourinho was frustrated as he told reporters afterwards how well-briefed his players had been on Porto's set-piece threat.

"We watch dozens and dozens of repetitions of Porto taking corners," he said. "We were completely ready for that and in a moment when the game is under control we concede a goal that is ridiculous.

"They hit the post from a similar mistake. Apart from that the game was balanced. Two ridiculous moments and we were punished.

"The most basic thing in football is a defensive set-play. The ball is there - you know the movement, you control the movements."

Mourinho maintained that overall he was happy with his team's performance.

Diego Costa was particularly impressive in attack and was involved as a handball shout against Ivan Marcano went unpunished.

Mourinho added: "We had chances after that to get a positive result and we had a clear penalty - so for me I am not here to criticise the players.

"The players reacted in a positive way and tried to play in a positive way.

"It's a difficult opponent, a difficult place to play. Champions League brings a different emotion to matches."