Mourinho: Chelsea have broken records for running and possession

Embattled Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho insists the only thing missing are goals amid the club's domestic woes this season.

Chelsea have endured a forgettable Premier League defence, with the Londoners languishing in 14th position after slumping to an eighth defeat of the season, beaten 1-0 by AFC Bournemouth at home on Saturday.

Mourinho and Co. are 17 points behind surprise leaders Leicester City, though they have fared better in the Champions League, with the club one win away from securing top spot in Group G and a last-16 berth.

The under-pressure Portuguese manager, however, cannot fault his players' worth ethic as they prepare for Wednesday's showdown against second-placed Porto.

"We create so many chances and we don't score goals," Mourinho said.

"We have so many situations where we just need a tap-in and we're just not doing that.

"We're not scoring enough goals. I'm working with individuals and within groups, that's why I'm optimistic. The work is good, that's why I feel a contradiction between the quality of the work and what happens on the pitch.

"If you analyse the numbers you get some good information. Match after match, we beat Chelsea records of high intensity work.

"In the last three matches we beat the records three times. We ran and worked more than ever, and at an intensity we'd never done before.

"Our levels of possession are much higher than before, too. Our chances are higher than ever. Our number of goals is lower than ever. So, football people like you are intelligent. You have the numbers, you read the numbers, you draw some conclusions. It means it's everyone's responsibility."

Chelsea and Porto are level on 10 points atop the group, though the Portuguese side edge their English rivals courtesy of a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Dynamo Kiev are two points adrift heading into the sixth and final matchday.