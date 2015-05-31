Mourinho: Chelsea not playing Sydney 'for fun'

Jose Mourinho has promised to play a full strength Chelsea side against Sydney FC on Tuesday, and feels they have a responsibility to win for their huge legion of fans.

Mourinho was at his charismatic best at a news conference on Sunday, ahead of their clash with Graham Arnold's Sydney at ANZ Stadium.

Despite coming here after a long season, Mourinho wants his side to put on a show - but also suggested they will park the bus to get a result.

"When the opponent has the ball you have to park the bus all the time, if you don't concede goals you have more chances to win," Mourinho said.

"I can give already to the coach Arnold [my team]. The front three I will play will be [Loic] Remy, Diego Costa and [Eden] Hazard.

"If we park the bus with these three [in attack] I'm sure we will be ok."

The Blues arrived to a huge reception at Sydney Airport on Sunday, just hours after beating a Thai All-Stars XI in Bangkok.

And they will not lose focus ahead of their showpiece fixture, especially against a Sydney FC outfit that took the game to Tottenham - with Spurs holding on for a 1-0 victory.

"What I've seen the few times I've watched matches in the Australian league, there's always a good atmosphere, nice stadiums and people very enthusiastic, the game very enthusiastic too," Mourinho said.

"We want a very good match. We feel always responsibility. You cannot lose, you cannot just play for fun, you have to go for a result.

"We are still celebrating [the league title], yes; we are already thinking about next season, yes; but Tuesday is our last game of the season as a club.

"We want to compete, we want to try and give a good show.

"It's very important for us as a club, it's been a very long time since Chelsea has been here and to come just a week after we are champions is even a bigger responsibility for us."

Asked what he knew of the A-League and Sydney FC, Chelsea skipper John Terry said: "We've watched little bits, a couple of players have come this way from the UK as well.

"We'll watch the game they played against Spurs as well to get a better feel.

"We know the standard will be very good and it will be tough in front of a very hostile crowd as well, supporting both sides we hope.

"We had Schwarzy [ex-Socceroos goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer] there who told us about it every day.

"When you do see it and look at the stadiums and the fans they are real passionate, very much like the English supporters."