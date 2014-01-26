Mourinho: City have it all to lose from cup clash

Mourinho has wasted little time in starting the mind games with City counterpart Manuel Pellegrini after the two sides were paired together in Sunday's fifth round draw in what is a rematch of last season's semi-final.

City were victorious in that last-four clash back in April and Mourinho thinks the 2011 winners will be expected to see off Chelsea again following a 19-game unbeaten run and after breaking the 100-goal barrier this season.

And Mourinho believes there are clear comparisons to be made between the Chelsea side he presided over during his first spell in charge at Stamford Bridge and the current City team, given the vast amount of money spent on both.

"They have everything to lose, they are the team that was made to win and they have to feel now the same thing that I was feeling here in 2005, 2006 and 2007," Mourinho said after Chelsea progressed thanks to a 1-0 win over Stoke City on Sunday.

"They are the best team by far and if they don't win, it's because they did something wrong."

Chelsea, meanwhile, announced the signing of Basel winger Mohamed Salah after the Stoke game.

Salah, who scored against Chelsea last season and this term in European competition, has penned a five-and-a-half-year deal and his arrival comes less than 24 hours after Juan Mata departed to join Manchester United.

Mourinho has hailed the addition of the 21-year-old, as he joked: "It is good because he doesn't score against Chelsea!

"Speaking seriously, we had to react to the Mata situation which was unexpected.

"We tried to go for a young, left-footed, fast player who is fast in the space.

"He is the kind of player that looks for space and tries to get behind people. He is a good choice and a good option."