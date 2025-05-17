How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Live stream the FA Cup final
Will a new name be etched on the famous trophy? Or will City lift the cup for the eighth time?
Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City as the Eagles go in search of their first-ever major trophy against a City team that is desperate to avoid a repeat of last year’s FA Cup final defeat. This guide explains how to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City key information
• Date: Saturday, 17 May 2025
• Kick-off time: 4.30pm BST / 11:30pm ET
• Venue: Wembley Stadium, London
• FREE stream: BBC iPlayer / ITVX
• Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the UK?
In the UK, fans have a choice as they can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester on BBC or ITV for FREE.
For TV viewers, BBC 1 and ITV 1 are the channels you need. If you are looking for a live stream then you can use either BBC iPlayer or ITVX.
Coverage begins at 3.25pm BST on BBC and at 3pm on ITV1.
Away from the UK right now? You can still tune in from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City from anywhere
Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City streams globally
Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the US?
In the US, you can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on ESPN's streaming platform, ESPN+.
ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, which gets you all the FA Cup games this season.
Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in Canada?
Canadians can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.
Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.
Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in New Zealand?
Fans in New Zealand can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City on Sky Sport Now.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Routes to the FA Cup final
Crystal Palace
Third round: Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Stockport County
Fourth round: Doncaster Rovers 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
Fifth round: Crystal Palace 3 - 1 Millwall
Quarter-finals: Fulham 0 - 3 Crystal Palace
Semi-finals: Crystal Palace 3-0 Aston Villa
Manchester City
Third round: Manchester City 8-0 Salford City
Fourth round: Leyton Orient 1-2 Manchester City
Fifth round: Manchester City 3-1 Plymouth Argyle
Quarter-finals: Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City
Semi-finals: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester City
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: FA Cup history
Crystal Palace
Finalists 1990, 2016
Manchester City
7-time winners 1904, 1934, 1956, 1969, 2011, 2019, 2023
