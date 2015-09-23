Mourinho claims FA are condoning retaliation

Jose Mourinho has blasted the Football Association (FA) for overturning Gabriel's red card and subsequently hitting Diego Costa with a three-match ban following their altercation in Chelsea's win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Chelsea followed that Premier League victory by beginning their defence of the League Cup with a third-round 4-1 win at Walsall, but Costa's ban – having been charged by the FA on Monday – continued to be the focus.

The Spain international appeared to strike Laurent Koscielny while tussling in the area and the striker duly clashed with Gabriel moments later as a result.

Gabriel, who was sent off for his part in the spat, had his red card overturned by the FA and Mourinho believes that such actions from the governing body, coupled with Costa's retrospective ban, condone retaliation.

The Chelsea boss said after beating Walsall: "We know something which is that retaliation is allowed now. You can do it.

"You cannot compare a leg almost broken with men's discussion, you cannot compare that with a leg almost broken. That's what it was, a men's discussion.

"I don't comment [any further] because if I bring examples and go deep and bring feelings into the discussion a big suspension for me will be waiting and I don't want that. The team doesn't need that.

"We lost an important player for three match and don’t need to lose their manager. So I prefer to keep calm and quiet."