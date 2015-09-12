Mourinho cuts interview short after Stones mention

Jose Mourinho walked out of a television interview to avoid more questions about John Stones prior to Chelsea's Premier League clash with Everton.

Much of the pre-match talk has centred around the champions' failed pursuit of the rising defensive star, who was named in Roberto Martinez's starting XI for the encounter.

Mourinho was unwilling to discuss the topic further in his press conference on Friday, stating "The only thing I can tell you is I expect him to play" and the former Inter coach was even more curt in his response on Saturday.

"Before the game, this [interview] is too long. I'm sorry," he said as a question was raised about Stones, before promptly walking away.

Earlier, Mourinho had explained his decision to replace Gary Cahill with Kurt Zouma in the starting XI.

"It's not easy to leave one of them [the centre-backs] out. John [Terry] was working with me in the last five days, Cahill was with the national team, he played 90 minutes last Tuesday. Cahill will be back to play the Champions League."

Chelsea are looking for just their second league win of the season at Goodison Park.