Mourinho delighted with Chelsea squad depth

Missing the suspended Diego Costa - who has netted 11 goals in as many Premier League matches this season - Chelsea were still convincing winners at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, despite a slow start.

Eden Hazard and Didier Drogba, the latter leading the line in place of Costa, scored in the first half before substitute Loic Remy capped the win 17 minutes from time.

When jokingly asked if his side still needed Costa at his post-match press conference, Mourinho responded: "We need [him]. But I think our mentality is the right mentality.

"We don't have a player, we don't cry about it. We give confidence to the others and the others responded in the best way.

"Obviously he [Drogba] did very well, Remy the same. I think I prefer to speak about the team, [though], in a very difficult match in a very good Tottenham.

"Against a Tottenham that was better than us in the first 20 minutes. And the team was able to face a difficult moment, to be stable, to score and after that, to manage the game in the best way.

"[It was an] important victory against a very good team."

When pressed for further comment on Drogba - who also set up Hazard's opener - Mourinho was quick to praise the Chelsea legend.

But instead of lauding his performance, Mourinho wanted to highlight his attitude and enthusiasm to the Chelsea cause.

"Yes. It's remarkable [what Drogba can do at 36]," he added.

"First of all, he is a team player. After that, he is one of these 'old-days' mentality [players].

"Not selfish, not vain…[he is a] humble guy, plays for the team, fights for the team. Fantastic.

"Because when he is on the bench and he comes to play the last couple of minutes because the team needs somebody to hold the ball, because the team needs somebody to help in defensive set-pieces, he does that with the same enthusiasm, with the same spirit as he starts against a game against Tottenham Hotspur. Brilliant."

When asked about Drogba's future, Mourinho was unsure beyond this season - but added that he wanted him to stay.

The Portuguese boss also clarified any fears over an injury to Gary Cahill, who suffered an early head knock before being substituted at half-time. Cahill was not concussed, according to Mourinho.