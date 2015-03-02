Mourinho: First trophy for 'new' Chelsea

In his initial spell at Stamford Bridge, Mourinho won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and one FA Cup.

Sunday's win at Wembley secured the first trophy of his second stint in charge, and Mourinho's first major silverware since winning La Liga with Real Madrid in 2012.

"It's difficult for me to live without titles," he said. "I need to feed myself with titles.

"This is important for me and the boys. For the club it's one more cup, but it's the first one of a new team.

"You have Petr Cech, John Terry, Didier Drogba and, after that, everybody belongs to a new generation of players. So, as a team, [it is] very, very important."

Chelsea are five points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League with a game in hand, and look favourites to progress to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw at Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 tie.