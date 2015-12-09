Mourinho grateful for Champions League fortune

Jose Mourinho was delighted to see some luck go Chelsea's way in the 2-0 victory over Porto that ensured his side's Champions League progression as Group G winners.

Chelsea were set on their way by an own-goal when Diego Costa's saved effort deflected in off Ivan Marcano before Willian put the game to bed early in the second half.

Dinamo Kiev's win against Maccabi Tel Aviv sends them through second, with Mourinho pleased to benefit from good fortune amid a woeful Premier League title defence that has seen eight defeats in 15 outings.

"I think [my team] were really committed to getting a result. I think how much for their pride they do not want to go to the Europa League. After the defeat [to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday] at home, a second one would be an attack to their pride," he told BT Sport.

"They were compact, showed initiative, tried to win when the draw would have been enough to qualify, they weren't afraid of that risk.

"I think we are not lucky in the Premier League and luck is part of the game. I just remember the first goal here against Kiev was a defender who scored an own-goal, today it was a defender who scored an own-goal.

"In the Premier League everything goes against us, every detail does against us, the players feel it's an attack to their confidence, to their self-esteem."

Victory against Mourinho's former club ensures Chelsea will avoid the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the next round but could face Paris Saint-Germain - who beat them in the last 16 last season - again.

"In the Champions League it is very important to go through to the next stage with the best teams in Europe," Mourinho added.

"It's the minimum we can give to our supporters, who are magnificent to us. At this moment they gives us more than what we deserve, especially to myself.

"They are unbelievable in their support towards me. I feel really sorry that I cannot give more than what I'm giving."