Mourinho guards against Chelsea complacency

Diego Costa's 11th Premier League goal of the season and an Eden Hazard strike were enough for the leaders to defeat Alan Irvine's men 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The victory maintained Chelsea's league unbeaten run and moved them seven points clear of second-placed Southampton, who play Aston Villa on Monday.

But manager Mourinho is keen to temper expectations despite his men being heavy favourites to lift the title.

"Only John Terry and Didier Drogba have won things with Chelsea, no­ one else in the team," Mourinho said.

"These guys have to win if they want to be seen as a great team. They have to win. It is not just about playing beautiful football or being autumn champions.

"When they win trophies we can compare them with other teams."

Mourinho also reserved praise for the Stamford Bridge crowd, who he had criticised for a lack of atmosphere in their last home league game against QPR.

"The atmosphere in the crowd improved a lot," he added. "There was no comparison.

"But they pay me to coach and win matches not to be critical of the crowd. I feel sorry for my comments of a couple of weeks ago. The difference was amazing."