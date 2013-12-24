Mourinho hits out at 'crying' Arsenal

During a full-blooded contest that saw a number of physical challenges, Arsenal's staff and fans made their feelings clear over what they perceived to be an over-the-top approach from Mourinho's men.

This largely centred on a forceful tackle by John Obi Mikel, which went unpunished, and Mike Dean's decision not to award a penalty when Theo Walcott went down in the box.

However, the Portuguese claims Arsenal have a history of moaning - adding that players from overseas threaten the existence of "English blood in football".

"They like to cry - that's tradition. I prefer to say that English people - and I give one example, Frank Lampard - would never provoke a situation like that," said Mourinho.

"Players from other countries, especially some countries, they have that in their blood.

"Foreign players are bringing lots of good things, but I prefer English blood in football and English blood in these situations is 'come on, let's go'."

Mourinho has now avoided defeat against Arsenal in 10 meetings, with the point moving Chelsea back into the top four and Arsenal level on points with leaders Liverpool.

After chants from the stand suggested Chelsea had been boring, the former Real Madrid boss was unfazed.

"I'd agree (with the chants)," he said.

"I played against them 10 times and I never lost.

"Ten times, they don't win once. What do you want to call me?"